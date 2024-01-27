Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
Okay Las Vegas Raiders fans, it’s been a long time since I have done a mock draft but if you were here last offseason, I made this a pretty regular thing for our loyal readers. Last offseason I did at least 10 mocks each with different themes based on what we perceived as the needs of the Las Vegas Raiders and with adjustments based on the latest news and updates.
We know that the mocks and values of players to teams can shift dramatically based on pro days, the NFL Combine, free agency, and off field issues so stay tuned to Just Blog Baby as we sort through all of that and present you some really fun mock drafts this offseason.
This offseason, we believe the Raiders needs are, in no order, at quarterback, defensive tackle, safety, cornerback, interior offensive line, and general depth on defense. The Raiders currently have 8 picks in the draft including 3 in the top 80 picks with possibly more to come based on trades or other compensation.
So with that in mind, let’s jump in to our first straight up mock draft of the 2024 offseason with no trades or additional compensation picks.