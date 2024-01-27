Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
We have seen mocks putting Michael Penix Jr. anywhere from the top 10 to a third round pick and in this particular mock, he is available at the 44th overall pick. The other QBs available at this point are FSU’s Jordan Travis and Tennessee’s Joe Milton who have great physical tools but don’t have the accolades that Penix Jr. brings to the table.
The concerns around Penix are obvious as he has a lengthy injury history that we don’t need to recap but he has been healthy for two years now at Washington and took the Huskies to the CFP Final last season. He has put up astronomical numbers with 9,300 yards, 66 touchdowns and 17 picks in his time with the Huskies and has helped elevate the program to new heights.
Penix has all of the tools you look for in a modern QB where he can make all the throws, has the ability to extend plays, and can take off and run when needed. His age is a negative for some but I see it as a positive as he could potentially be more pro ready than a prospect that has only played for a season or two.
A team with as much talent as the Raiders currently have may prefer a guy like Penix who has a ton of experience versus a project that may need some more time to develop.
Getting Penix in the middle of the second round would be a great value and would allow the Raiders to take advantage of the lower salary cap hit for a starting QB while using the first round pick to continue beefing up the defense. Raider Nation was split on Penix after his performance in the CFP Final but he looked great at Allegiant Stadium in the semifinal and we can see him doing the same there in Silver and Black.