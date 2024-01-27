Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
Coming into the season the safety group received a major upgrade with the arrival of Marcus Epps from the Eagles. There were still concerns about the group long term as Trevon Moehrig did not live up to his draft status and was struggling to make an impact. Both Epps and Moehrig were excellent this year but Epps is in the last year of his deal and multiple options and depth are always a plus.
That’s where Jaden Hicks comes into the picture as the pick here at 77th overall. The Washington State product is a bigger safety at 6-3 and 210lbs but he still moves pretty well with a with 4.59 40. He won’t be covering Tyreek Hill 50 yards down the field but will hold up well against tight ends and bigger receivers in the short and intermediate.
Hicks plays the game with great physicality and is well known for his tackling ability in the run game. He is a willing tackler in the box but also has good coverage and ball skills on the backend. His height and size make him a great asset in fighting off blocks and he isn’t afraid of the contact.
The concerns are in his downfield coverage technique and lack of high end speed but he is a versatile player that can line up all over the field.