Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
The Raiders may have stumbled into their CB1 late this year when they claimed Jack Jones off waivers from the New England Patriots. Jones was excellent down the stretch and showed off the talent that had the Patriots interested in him initially with none of the knucklehead behavior that saw him released by them as well.
The other CB position has been in flux with Jakorian Bennett’s growing pains as a rookie and Amik Robertson just not being good enough to be a starter. So with that in mind, the Raiders grab a potential starer in Khyree Jackson out of Oregon.
The Alabama transfer has great size for the position at 6-3 and 195lbs and has the requisite speed as well with a 40 in the 4.44 range. He has great ball skills down the field and his height and length allow him to make plays on the ball that a smaller corner just can’t make. His height does not compromise his fluidity and he has the speed to keep up with almost any receiver in the NFL.
Concerns about Jackson are mostly mental as he does not always want to engage in contact when defending the run and he can get a bit lost at times in off coverage. These issues can usually be coached up and he will have the benefit of competing with Bennett and some other veterans for playing time if selected outside the top 100.