Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
One of the Raiders major positions of need this offseason is an improvement in the interior offensive line. The line improved as the year progressed but there is a need for young talent in the interior especially if the team may be moving from Andre James and Greg Van Roten at center and guard.
This is where Layden Robinson comes in to the picture as the Raiders grab him with the 141st overall pick in the draft. The Texas A&M product has elite physical traits and the requisite size to play guard at the NFL level, measuring in at 6-4 and 315lbs. We will wait for his combine numbers before speaking on them as most of what we have available is at the high school level and that was a long time ago.
Robinson is an experienced player having seen snaps in 33 games over the last 3 seasons and has played more than 2,000 snaps at right guard. He has the mean streak you want out of an interior lineman and has shown plenty of power against larger defensive linemen. The concern comes against elite athleticism and speed but that will come with time as he improves his technique and picks up some of the tools of the trade.
This would be great value for the Raiders here as they continue to improve and build up the depth of the offensive line keeping their rookie QB upright.