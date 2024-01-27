Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
Andre James just wrapped up the final year of his 3-year contract that he signed with the Raiders after they decided he would replace long-time starter Rodney Hudson in 2021. The team will likely opt for a younger and cheaper option at the position and Eli Cox is a great value at the 189th overall pick.
Cox has been a starter for 3 year at the University of Kentucky and has played both center and right guard which is the versatility you love to see at that position group. This would be especially helpful if the Raiders choose to play Dylan Parham at center where he excelled when stepping in for an injure Andre James.
Cox is bit lighter than you want at 6-4 and 298lbs but he can always bulk up if needed depending on what the Raiders choose to do with their offensive scheme. He moves well for the position and because of his length could also provide some cover at right tackle.
The Raiders love this sort of versatility and we know how important it can be to have guys that can cover multiple positions. There are some concerns about his high-end athletic traits but that is less of a concern at guard than tackle. Either way he projects as a starting level player at either center or guard and can develop into a solid contributor for the Raiders.