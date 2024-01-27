Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
The Raiders got a great season out of Robert Spillane and saw Divine Deablo develop even further as an excellent linebacker at the NFL level but depth is still a concern. There were weeks when the Raiders signed guys like Jaylon Smith off the street to play meaningful snaps for them and that is not a good recipe for success.
The need for depth at the position is evident and the Raiders do just that with the selection of Michael Barrett with the 195th overall pick. The Michigan product is undersized for your typical off ball linebacker at 6-0 and 239lbs but in this era of wide-open football you need a guy that can fly around and make plays from sideline to sideline.
Barrett fits that bill as his list 40 time was recorded at 4.50 which is in the 94th percentile for his position. He’s not quite Isaiah Simmons with his athleticism but his speed helps him make up for the lack of size. He excels mostly in space and is more than capable of covering backs or slot receivers if need be.
There are concerns that he may get swallowed up by blockers but his play diagnosis ability and experience as a fifth year senior will help him avoid getting caught up in the wash. This would be a great value selection for the Raiders here as they get a smart and physical player who just doesn’t have the usual measurables.