Raiders 7-round mock draft: Finding their franchise QB on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders fill some key needs in this early mock draft ahead of NFL Conference Championship weekend.
Even with the emergence of Malcolm Koonce down the stretch and the improvement of Tyree Wilson on the interior, you can never have enough depth and talent on the defensive line. The Raiders grab another pass rusher at the end of the draft by selecting Shemar Turner with the 201st overall pick.
The Texas A&M has good size at 6-4 and 290lbs and his last recorded 40 time of 4.8 seconds was in the 77th percentile for the position. This is skewed a bit by the fact that DTs and DEs are generally lumped together in this category so it it is still impressive for a heftier defensive end. Turner also has the size to play inside if needed but played primarily on the edge in college.
Turner has the long arms you look for in a pass rusher and has great power for his size while also playing with energy and aggression. There are concerns about the lack of high end athleticism which would keep him from becoming an elite level pass rusher at the NFL level. He likely projects as more of a run stopping defensive end which is what the Raiders need after losing Chandler Jones this season.