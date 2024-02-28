Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders offseason is in full swing, and the storylines have been plentiful since the ending of the 2023 NFL season. Between Josh Jacobs news, Davante Adams trade rumors, as well as free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, it has been a non-stop news cycle revolving the Silver and Black.
For the Raiders, this could be one of the biggest NFL Draft cycles in recent memory, as there are some legitimate franchise quarterbacks available this year. With the NFL Combine starting up this week, we will see some of the big-name players working out in Indianapolis, while some who experts believe will be guaranteed top-5 picks have decided to sit the on-field workouts out.
That won't matter much for their draft status, as the plan will still be to interview those guys and see if they are a good fit for the Silver and Black. Head coach Antonio Pierce has made it a point to only consider guys he feels are "Raiders" during the draft process, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
Utilizing the NFL Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, this potential trade was approved.
Now, with the draft spot they need to land an elite quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, we dive into our latest 7-round Raiders mock.