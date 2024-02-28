Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the Raiders offseason, no bigger splash will be made if Telesco is able to find a way to trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In this mock, the Raiders trade up to No. 3 overall with the New England Patriots, landing fan favorite quarterback Jayden Daniels.
There has been much said about Daniels relationship with Pierce, and we can only imagine their interview with him this week will go smoothly. Pierce has known Daniels for a long time, and there may be no better fit for the Raiders right now than the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
Daniels notched 55 starts at the collegiate level, so he comes into the NFL with great experience, and he has that dual-threat ability this team has been lacking for years. New offensive coordinator would love to have a quarterback room with Aidan O'Connell and Daniels in it, two young quarterbacks who could help turn around the Raiders fortunes in the long run.