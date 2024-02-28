Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, one area of need once again is at defensive tackle. For years, previous regimes have tried to figure this position group out, and in the end, they ended up filling it with draft picks and free agency signings.
Adam Butler was excellent for the Raiders last season, and Tyree Wilson could make a permanent move inside this offseason. Still, it would benefit the Raiders to use an early draft pick on the position, and one guy who really made an impact during the Senior Bowl was Ohio State star Michael Hall Jr.
Hall could come in and be a rookie starter for the Raiders, helping to spring Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge. The Raiders defense took a big step forward this past season, and a prospect like Hall could help bring their defensive line to a new level in 2024.