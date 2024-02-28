Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make when it comes to the offensive line this offseason, as three of their five starters are about to hit free agency. One key player hitting free agency is center Andre James, who has been the starter for the Raiders the last few seasons, and has come into his own as a valuable member of the offensive line.
If the Raiders decide to move on from James it could cause two starting needs along the offensive line at center and offensive guard. They could decide to move Dylan Parham to center, and bring in a player like Zak Zinter, who many believe is one of the better offensive guards in this year's draft class.
Zinter would be a plug-and-play rookie prospect for the Raiders, though he is coming off a season-ending injury against Ohio State. I do not believe that will hinder his draft status going into this cycle, and he should be available for the Raiders as a Day 2 pick.