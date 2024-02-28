Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added to their defensive backfield in a big way this past season, bringing in Jack Jones via free agency. Jones proved to be the CB1 that this team was lacking, though with Amik Robertson hitting free agency this offseason, changes are coming to that position group.
For the Raiders, the hope is that Jakorian Bennett can take a leap in Year 2, although after a bad rookie season, I do not know how much to expect from him. Robertson could certainly be back in free agency, and Nate Hobbs is more than capable in the slot, but as a whole, this is a position group of need this offseason.
At pick No. 147 overall, one player to keep an eye on is Jarrian Jones from Florida State, who according to ChopChat.com, has great size for the position. He battled some injuries during his career, but his final two seasons were solid, and he could see himself go in the fourth or fifth round this draft season.