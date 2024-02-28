Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
This year, the consensus is that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick. Williams enjoyed a decorated college career, winning the Heisman Trophy after the 2022 college football season, and bringing the Trojans back to the forefront of college football.
This past season, Williams had a strong tandem at wide receiver in Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice. While Rice is likely to be an NFL Draft prospect this cycle, and his father, Jerry, is considered the greatest wideout in NFL history, Washington is someone the Raiders could be more interested in.
Washington was Williams' No. 1 weapon in the passing game this past season, hauling in 59 passes for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. At 5-foot-11, Washington is not blessed with great size, but is an excellent route-runner, and could be a real option for the Raiders in the slot alongside Tre Tucker next season.