Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold this past offseason, signing Marcus Epps to bolster the safety position. With Epps on the roster, third-year safety Trevon Moehrig reverted back to his rookie season form, and the tandem should be back for another go-around in 2024.
Still, this is a position where depth is needed, and it will be interesting to see if they target the position group in free agency once again. Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, strength can be had on Day 3, as Ohio State's Josh Proctor is a promising young safety to keep an eye on this April.
Proctor is a speedy safety who would fit the role of a third option for the Raiders going forward. He also is solid in coverage, has been at Ohio State for over a half-decade, and will go into his NFL career as a polished defensive back who has played in some huge games during his time as a Buckeye.