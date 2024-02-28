Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas makes stunning decision at quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason, and in our latest mock draft, they do just that.
By Brad Weiss
We close out 2024 7-round Raiders mock with a tight end, as Tanner McLachlan from Arizona is available here in the seventh round. McLachlan stands 6-foot-5, possessing a dominant presence from his tight end position, and is someone who could rocket up draft boards this offseason.
For now, McLachlan's ceiling is a Day 3 draft pick, and he would be an excellent complement to Michael Mayer at tight end going forward. A former walk-on, McLachlan is a very athletic tight end, and has the ability to get open, setting Arizona's record for most receptions by a tight end in school history.
The Raiders will have a need at this position group if Austin Hooper leaves via free agency, but Mayer will be the unquestioned TE1 going into Year 2. Mayer has the potential to be a breakout star for Las Vegas in 2024, but as we saw with Darren Waller, the team must keep depth behind him to keep him healthy.