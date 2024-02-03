Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
In last week’s mock draft we kicked off the Las Vegas Raiders offseason by going defense early and then building up the offense in the mid to late rounds. This time around were taking a slightly different approach and going QB early and then focusing on building up the defense before shifting gears to filling different needs.
This week is technically Senior Bowl week so guys are starting to measure in and we are getting great info filtering through but the draft guides likely wont be updated before the actual game on February 3rd. So right now we are operating without the incredible insight that comes from Senior Bowl practices and still working with the stats and measurements we had at the end of the college season.
That still gives us plenty to work off of and we have all kinds of information from the numerous draft guides to help us build this mock. We did not do any trades this time around but will have plenty of mocks this offseason where we do fire up that trade machine.
With all that being said, let’s dive in to this mock draft ahead of Pro Bowl weekend and we start things off with a bang.