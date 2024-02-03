Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
In our last mock we waited until the second round to grab Michael Penix Jr. but this time there was a run on QBs and the only top guys left on the board were Bo Nix and JJ McCarthy. No disrespect to Mccarthy but we feel he would be a massive reach at 13 so we grab the much more accomplished Bo Nix out of Oregon.
The former Auburn star transferred to Oregon and has transformed his prospects from a potential late rounder to a guy that’s not making it out of the top 15 picks in many mock drafts. His production exploded in his time at Oregon as he went from a 2,500 yard passer to 4,000+ in his two years up north. His touchdown numbers went from 40 in 3 years at Auburn to a whopping 45 in 2023.
Nix was one of the most statistically accomplished QBs in the 2023 class and he led the Ducks to one of their best seasons in recent memory. He completely reinvented himself and did so for 2 years straight but many people are wondering which Nix is the real one, the struggling passer with the Tigers or the superstar with the Ducks.
In this mock draft the Raiders are convinced of his talents being the real deal and they grab him with the conviction that his age and experience in the college ranks will make him ready to play right away with the talent they have on offense. There are concerns about his propensity to improvise but they are overshadowed by his high level physical tools and ability to work magic inside and outside the pocket. This is a risky pick but sometimes you have to gamble to find the right guy for your franchise.