Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
Tyler Nubin is the number one ranked safety by many draft guides so we were surprised to see him available at 44 but we accept the gift and make the selection. The Minnesota star fills an immediate need for the Raiders who need more talent and depth in the defensive backfield and he can play multiple positions.
Nubin measures in at 6-2 and 210lbs and his last recorded 40 time was a 4.6 flat but that was not an official time. He is a ballhawk with 9 interceptions the last 2 seasons and has allowed an average QB rating of around 20 when targeted the last two seasons. Awareness and reading the play are some of his best strengths and has the size and length you look for in a top-level defensive back.
There are concerns about him looking for the big hit rather than making the sure tackle but that can be coached up by an NFL-level defensive staff. The previously mentioned 4.6 40 is also a concern as he does not have elite top-end speed but he could assuage some of those concerns by improving his time at the combine or pro day.
What is most intriguing about Nubin is that he can operate as a box safety, play man coverage comfortably, and potentially play in the slot as well. Patrick Graham loves multiple safety looks and a player like Nubin fits in perfectly with what he is looking for.