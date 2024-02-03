Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
The Raiders may have found a pass-rushing defensive tackle by mistake when they moved Tyree Wilson inside but there is still a need for a physical force on the interior. That’s where McKinnley Jackson and his massive frame comes into the picture and blocks out the sun as well.
Jackson measures in at 6-2 and 331 lbs and is your prototypical 3-technique that can anchor the middle and command a double team. The Texas A&M product is a tough man to move and he has the agility and athleticism to penetrate when needed as well. He would be a great addition to this defense as he could provide a different look on the D-line and be an incredible asset in short-yardage situations.
The only concerns about Jackson are his lack of high-end athleticism and ability to pursue on the backside but that is not what the Raiders will be asking him to do. Because of his strength and natural leverage, he would be the perfect complement to the more athletic Wilson on the interior and the pass-rushing demons of Crosby and Koonce on the outside.