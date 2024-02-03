Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
Even if the Raiders do not move on from Andre James and play Dylan Parham at center, there is still a need for more talent and depth on the interior offensive line. Christian Mahogany, who has an incredible name, fits that need perfectly and can play right away.
The Boston College product measures in at 6-3 and 318lbs and has played both the left and right guard positions for the Eagles. Scouts rave about his athleticism at the second level but also note his strength to hold up at the point of attack against bigger defensive linemen.
They do also bring up concerns about his pass protection because he plays a bit high but that is something that can be coached up. Mahogany has the right size to play guard at the NFL level and his wing span in the 93rd percentile is a big bonus as well. We shouldn’t expect him to play tackle at any point but he has the right tools to be a high-level interior lineman for the Raiders.