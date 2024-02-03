Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
We know how much Antonio Pierce loves Josh Jacobs and the love appears to be mutual but the Raiders will have some tough choices to make at the running back position. Zamir White came on strong with Jacobs on the sideline and the team could choose to move forward with White and draft a young replacement as his backup to create a real 1-2 punch.
If the Raiders choose to move on from Jacobs, who is currently a free agent, Dillon Johnson in the 5th round would be of tremendous value. The Washington star began his college career at Mississippi State before transferring up north and had a tremendous season with the Huskies.
In 3 years at State, Johnson was a dual threat back with 150 catches and 230 carries for around 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.
In his sole year at Washington, he was more of a bell-cow back with 233 carries for 1,200 yards and an incredible 16 touchdowns. He is an incredibly versatile player with good size at 6-0 and 218lbs and a solid 40 time of 4.45 which he can improve on this offseason.
There are not many weaknesses to his game but teams may wonder if he can be a feature back which could hurt his draft stock. For the Raiders he could simply take on a part-time role and operate as a powerful third down back alongside Zamir White.