Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
The Raiders may have their pass-rushing duo for the foreseeable future with Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce but with Tyree Wilson likely moving inside then more depth is needed at defensive end. In comes Braiden McGregor who brings a great deal of size and athleticism to the position.
The Michigan product has ideal size at 6-6 but is a little light at 263lbs so he may need to fill out but he also has good straight-line speed with his last recorded 40 of 4.68 seconds. He was a part-time player for the Wolverines and recorded 8 sacks the last two seasons and 24 QB hurries.
Scouts rave about his athleticism and his high motor which sounds a lot like Crosby though there are concerns about his lack of bend and stiffness. This projects McGregor as more of a run-stuffing defensive end versus a pure pass rusher because of that stiffness so he will need to add some weight to hold up in that regard.
He is also a bit raw and does not have elite pass-rush moves but this is exactly the type of player you gamble on in the late rounds and hope to develop into a high-level player.