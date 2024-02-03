Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
We know that the Raiders already used a high pick on a QB in this draft but they will need to completely rebuild their QB room with Aidan O’Connell as the only likely holdover from 2023. So they take another bite at the apple with Kurtis Rourke who brings a lot of the physical tools and skills you look for in a modern QB.
The Ohio star measures in at a prototypical 6-3 and 230lbs and his last recorded 40 time is 4.74 seconds which is impressive for his size. We will get to learn more about his physical tools through the offseason process but there is a lot to like here. In terms of his overall stats, he had solid if unspectacular production over the last 3 seasons but his best season was 2022 where he threw for 3,200 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions.
In general, his interception numbers are low with 16 over 3 years and he is generally an accurate passer as well with a career 66.3 completion percentage.
There are some concerns about his down the field accuracy and has issues reading defenses but drafting a QB in the 6th round usually means getting an imperfect prospect. We love the size and athleticism that he brings to the game and his willingness to run with 800 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last 3 years. Rourke could sit and learn behind O’Connell and Nix in this draft class and give the Raiders an even more talented and dynamic QB room.