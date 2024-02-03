Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas adds two quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a franchise QB in this latest 7-round mock draft during Pro Bowl week.
We wrap up the draft with another interior lineman and a get that is both talented and versatile in Dylan McMahon. The NC State star is a fifth-year senior who has played in well over 40 games for the Wolfpack at both guard positions and center. He played center exclusively in 2023 and gave up just one QB hit and one sack over 10 games and over 600 snaps.
McMahon measures in at 6-4 and 295lbs and is a member of the Bruce Feldman Freaks List who wrote: “The 6-4, 300-pounder leads an excellent batch of State linemen with defensive tackle Josh Harris and center Grant Gibson also worthy of spots on this list. McMahon power-cleans over 400 pounds and vertical-jumped 32 inches this offseason”.
His last recorded 40 time was 5.10 which is great for his position group and puts him in the higher echelon.
There is concern about his wingspan and aggression but the athleticism and agility should help him until he is able to develop a nasty streak. He is not a likely candidate to start right away but his versatility helps him fill in at all 3 interior line positions and would be a great asset to the offensive line group as a whole.