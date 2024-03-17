Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
We are a little over a month to go before the 2024 NFL Draft, and it could not be a more important one for the Las Vegas Raiders. It has already been an exciting offseason for the Silver and Black, adding a potential All-Pro player in defensive tackle in Christian Wilkins, but they have plenty of needs to fill this April.
The biggest need for many is the quarterback position, even after the addition of Gardner Minshew in free agency this offseason. Incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell played well down the stretch for the Raiders, tossing eight touchdowns against zero interceptions in the final four games of the year, but many question whether he should be the guy moving forward.
The loss of Josh Jacobs also creates a possible need at running back, while all three levels of the defense could use help as well. In addition, offensive tackle is a big question mark after losing Jermaine Eluemunor to free agency, so we are in for what should be a wild three-day event for the Silver and Black next month.
Here, we lay out a full 7-round mock draft for the Silver and Black, but first, the Raiders pull off a massive Day 1 trade, and land the franchise quarterback that could lead this team for years.