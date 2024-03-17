Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
For months, we have been hearing that the Las Vegas Raiders have LSU star quarterback Jayden Daniels as their main target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner put up gaudy numbers this past season, and with his relationship with Antonio Pierce, the Raiders making a move for him makes a lot of sense.
However, sitting at No. 13 overall, they would have to move mountains to get into the top-5 of the NFL Draft, and even then, it is not definite he will be available. Using the NFL Mock Draft simulator at Pro Football Network, we swung a trade that was accepted, and as the first round started, Daniels was available for the Raiders at No. 4 overall.
The haul to the Arizona Cardinals for this pick was a big one, as the Raiders sent their first and second round picks in 2024, and a first round pick in 2025 to select Daniels. If he is as good as people are predicting, trading away that kind of draft capital would end up being a no-brainer for Tom Telesco in his first year as general manager.