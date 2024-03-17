Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
After trading away their first and second round picks in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders do not make their second selection in this mock draft until pick No. 77 overall. With this selection, the Raiders make a move to bolster the offensive line, bringing in a starting-caliber offensive tackle from Yale.
Kiran Amegadjie is one of the better Day 2 offensive tackles in this year's draft, and is fresh off a season that saw him earn first-team FCS honors. Amegadjie has the size and strength to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL, and he would fill an immediate need with the Silver and Black.
The Athletic recently wrote that Amegadjie may be the 'most athletic' offensive lineman in this year's draft class, so getting him at No. 77 overall would be an excellent selection. Kolton Miller will be back on the left side at offensive tackle in 2024, and Amegadjie is the kind of talent that could come in and start right away on the right.