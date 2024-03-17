Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
While the Raiders defense picked up an incredible talent in Christian Wilkins this offseason, the offensive side of the ball saw one of their more productive players leave via free agency. Since being a first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019, Josh Jacobs has emerged as one of the best running backs in the game, but he will play the 2024 NFL season in the NFC with the Green Bay Packers.
That leaves Zamir White to take over duties at running back for the Raiders in 2024, but more talent is needed at the position. Since stepping on the field as true freshman for Notre Dame, Audric Estime has rocketed up the collegiate ranks, and I believe he will end up being one of the best NFL running backs of this year's draft class.
Estime runs with a punishing style, but he is also fast enough to run around defenders, making him a possible option for the Raiders next season. He is also one of the strongest running backs we have seen enter the league in quite some time, so pairing him with White would give them a strong 1-2 punch in 2024.