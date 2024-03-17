Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The arrival of Jack Jones during the 2023 NFL season gave the Raiders defensive backfield the shot in the arm that they needed. Jones moved right in as the team's CB1 for the Silver and Black, playing with the kind of swagger than made him a fan favorite right away in Las Vegas.
This offseason, that position group has taken a bit of a hit, as Amik Robertson signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency. Still, there is solid talent remaining on the roster at the position, though I could see the Raiders using an early pick on the position group in this year's draft.
Many mock drafts have the Raiders attacking the CB room in the first round, but after the massive trade for Jayden Daniels, they take care of the position here at No. 148 overall. The selection is Penn State star Johnny Dixon, who also played in the SEC with South Carolina, and has the kind of playmakig ability that would make him a starter in the NFL right away.