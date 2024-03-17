Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
On the offensive side of the ball, the biggest name outside of Josh Jacobs who was entering free agency was center Andre James. The team's center across the last few seasons, James has rounded into a solid player at the position, and the franchise rewarded him by giving him a long-term contract.
With that move, the Raiders can move Dylan Parham back to offensive guard, where he is best suited. With the No. 208 overall pick in this mock draft, Miami (FL)'s Javion Cohen is the selection, and he has the potential to come in and fight for the remaining starting offensive guard spot this summer.
Over at Bleacher Report, their NFL scouting department had incredible things to say about Cohen's strength, and his ability to manhandle first-level defenders. With James and Parham locked into starting roles, Cohen could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Raiders in the interior of their offensive line.