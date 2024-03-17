Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Las Vegas mortgages the future for a top-5 pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but this mock lands them a franchise quarterback on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders got strong play from the safety position this past season, as the arrival of Marcus Epps did wonders for third-year safety Trevon Moehrig. That duo should be the starting combo once again in 2024, but the position group as a whole could use a bit more depth this offseason.
One interesting prospect to keep an eye on is Dominique Hampton, a hard-hitting safety from the University of Washington. Hampton led the Huskins with 109 tackles this past season, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 honors, and could help the Raiders right away in the defensive backfield, and possibly special teams.
The final pick in our latest 7-round Raiders mock draft is at the wide receiver spot, a position group that took a hit when Hunter Renfrow was released this past week. Tre Tucker is expected to step into Renfrow's slot wideout role in Year 2, but more talent is needed at the position group via free agency or the NFL Draft.
Cornelius Johnson from Michigan has incredible speed, running a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also has tremendous size, standing 6-foot-3, so he definitely makes for an interesting seventh round pick in April.