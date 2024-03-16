Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
The Las Vegas Raiders got the offseason off to a blazing start with a few splashy moves on the first day of free agency. The first was the addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on a four year deal worth over $100 million and the second was swagadelic QB Gardner Minshew on a two year deal worth up to $25 million.
The more low key move of the day was bringing back center Andre James on a three year deal worth up to $24 million. These moves will allow the Raiders to take a different approach in the NFL Draft and will definitely impact our mock drafts moving forward especially at the top of the draft.
A few notable names were also allowed to join other teams including the headliner Josh Jacobs who is on his way to Green Bay and two starters in Bilal Nichols and Jermaine Eluemunor. Turnover is part of life in the NFL but some of these departures hurt more than others and we’ll let you guess which one that applies to.
The Raiders are definitely not done making moves this offseason but the big splashes may be done so we can turn our focus to lesser known free agents and the NFL Draft. With that in mind and some changes in the Raiders needs, let’s jump in to our mock draft after the first week of free agency.