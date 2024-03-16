Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
After signing Christian Wilkins to a big money deal we can safely assume that the Raiders will not be using their first round pick on a defensive tackle like Johnny Newton out of Illinois. We can probably rule out an edge rusher this early as well after using seventh overall on Tyree Wilson last year as well.
So with the top QBs off the board in this mock, the Raiders use this pick to add some explosiveness to their defense and fortify their defensive backfield with Nate Wiggins out of Clemson. Wiggins measures in at 6-1 and 173lbs and was one of the stars of the NFL Combine thanks to his 40 time.
He ran a blazing 4.28 which was one of the fastest times in NFL history and his broad jump of 127 wasn’t too shabby either.
The former Clemson star has speed to burn and can keep up with the fastest players in the league, which is especially helpful in a conference with Tyreek Hill and other speedsters. There are some concerns about his weight as he may need to bulk up without sacrificing that incredible speed.
Wiggins would have the benefit of not taking on the CB1 mantle right away as the Raiders have Jack Jones in place and they could bring him along slowly. He will have to be a bit more willing as a tackler to play for Antonio Pierce but he has shown he can bring out the dog in any player, especially one as talented as Wiggins.