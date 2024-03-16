Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
One unique thing we have to take into account after drafting Michael Penix is the fact that he is a left-handed QB and his blind side is on the right side of the offensive line. We can’t just move Kolton Miller over to right tackle after years of him being excellent on the left side, so we go out and get a guy very familiar with Penix and his playstyle.
With the 77th overall pick, we draft Penix’s teammate Roger Rosengarten who has been protecting his blind side as a right tackle for the last two years. Over that span, Rosengarten has allowed zero sacks and the number of QB pressures allowed has improved year over year.
The Colorado native measures in at 6-5 and 308lbs which is solid for a tackle but he does have shorter arms and wingspan which may be a negative against some of the longer pass rushers out there. Where he does excel however is as an athlete as he was one of the top performers at the combine with a 4.97 40 and 113 inch broad jump which is in 94th percentile or better for his position. Athleticism matters a great deal for guys blocking out on the edge and Rosengarten has plenty of that.
The added benefit of making this selection is that Rosengarten could learn behind Thayer Munford who is going into his third year in the NFL and could be the Week 1 starter. The Raiders could opt to play Rosengarten at right guard until he is ready to play at tackle if they want to take it slow with the young lineman.