Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
After filling a few needs with the first three picks, we chose to trade down with the San Francisco 49ers by giving them pick 80 in exchange for pick 94 and 132. With pick 94, we draft a very productive running back in Bucky Irving out of Oregon.
Irving is on the smaller side at 5-9 and 192lbs but he makes up for that with his short area quickness and versatility. The Raiders currently have a thumper in Zamir White and a veteran receiving back in Ameer Abdullah and Irving could serve as a great change of pace. He was very efficient at Oregon with a rushing average well over six yards per carry the last two years and he has 87 catches for over 700 yards during that time.
There are concerns about his speed as he ran just a 4.55 40 at the combine but his game tape is electric and he showed plenty of speed at the college level. There is also the chance that he improves on that time at the Oregon pro day. He could be a versatile weapon in the screen game and adds another big play element to a potentially explosive Raiders offense.