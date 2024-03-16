Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
As we mentioned in the last slide, we traded down from 80 to 94 and added pick 132 as well and we use it to fill another potential need on defense. With the 132nd overall pick, we draft safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out of Texas Tech to help shore up the defensive backfield. This is not a huge need for the Raiders but there is some need for depth in the backfield after some recent moves.
Taylor-Demerson measures in at 5-10 and 197lbs which is on the smaller side for a safety but he more than makes up for it with his great speed and athleticism. He ran a 4.41 40 at the NFL Combine and added a 38inch vertical and 123inch broad jump to wrap up his athletic activities for the day. The 40 time was the fastest for the position group and may have him snatched up well before this pick in the draft come April.
There are some concerns about his physical shortcomings becoming an issue against bigger receivers but we have seen plenty of smaller safeties dominate over the years. Taylor-Demerson has the competitive streak and smarts to make an impact right away and his athleticism will be a massive boost while he catches up to the NFL game.