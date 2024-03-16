Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
If you have been following my mock drafts this year when you know how much I prize versatile and athletic defensive lineman. I believe deep defensive lines are the key to building a great defense and this era of the NFL and so we use another late round pick on a player with solid production and athletic traits.
With the 207th overall pick, we grab edge rusher Brandon Jackson out of Washington state. Jackson measures in at 6-4 and 264lbs which makes him a bit of a tweener at this position but that didn’t stop him from putting up great numbers in college. He racked up 15 sacks and 75 pressures over the last two years thanks to his incredible motor and stamina.
Jackson won’t blow you away with his athletic skills but he did run a respectable 40 (4.69) and can rush the passer as an outside linebacker or defensive end with his hand in the dirt. He is a bit more of a developmental prospect but plays like his hair is on fire just like Maxx Crosby and sometimes effort and hustle can make up for lesser ability. He would be an immediate contributor on special teams and could excel in a rotational role on the defensive line.