Raiders 7-round mock draft: Multiple trades land Las Vegas possible franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in free agency that will impact their draft targets so we go into this mock with a new mindset
The re-signing of Andre James will allow the Raiders to keep Dylan parham at guard but there's still a need for depth in the interior offensive line and potentially a starter at right guard. The Raiders signed DJ Fluker to potentially fill that role but who knows how reliable he can be at this stage of his career in his mid-30s.
So in comes Jacob Monk out of Duke who spent one season at right tackle and the next four years playing right guard and center. His size is more befitting of a guard or center at 6-3 and 308lbs and his shorter arms make it unlikely that he could play on the outside at any point. He is one of the more athletic offensive linemen in this year’s class as evidenced by his 5.09 40 time, 108inch broad jump, and 1.66 10-yard split.
The long speed on his 40 is great but that 10-yard split is elite and when it comes to linemen, that short area athleticism is what really matters. He is a great run blocker and is smart enough to react well to any tricks pulled by the defense and could find a home as a backup and eventual starter at any of the three interior offensive line positions.