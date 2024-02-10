Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas stays at No. 13, adds franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders grab another QB to fit their new offensive coordinator in this Super Bowl Week mock draft.
Since we published the last mock draft a lot has changed for the Las Vegas Raiders. For a couple of days there it seemed like they would hire former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury runs a variation of the Air Raid offense and many speculated that the Raiders would find a QB that fit that offense.
The Kingsbury deal fell through shortly after the leaks were announced due to contract issues and he is now the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. In his place steps in Luke Getsy, formerly of the Chicago Bears. It’s safe to say that most of Raider Nation is not too pleased with the hire, but let's wait until he proves he can, or cannot get the job done.
This change in coordinator from Kingsbury and the Air Raid to Getsy and his variation of a west coast offense means a potential change in QB as well. This opens up the Raiders to focusing on someone who is perhaps a bit more mobile than Michael Penix or Bo Nix and that’s where we kick off our mock draft.
Let’s dive right in and see who was also impacted by their performance at the Senior Bowl as well.