Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas stays at No. 13, adds franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders grab another QB to fit their new offensive coordinator in this Super Bowl Week mock draft.
The Raiders found their CB1 late last season with the addition of Jack Jones and they have a great slot corner in Nate Hobbs but there is still a major need on the other side of the field. There is still hope for Jakorian Bennett to step up in his second year but in this mock draft we go for a talented and experience player in Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
The defensive back out of Missouri has the size you look for at the position, measuring in at 6-0 and 188lbs while running a very impressive 4.48 40. He has just one interception over his last two season but much of that was because opposing offenses simply didn’t target him all that much.
Rakestraw has the fluidity and athleticism you need for the position, and his top end speed helps him make up for some of the mistakes he may make in coverage. There is concern about his ability to play as a press corner and he has given up some big plays despite that top end speed. He is at his best defending underneath routes because of his lateral quickness and agility which is impressive for his size.
The Raiders defensive backfield was one of their strengths last season but they had a propensity to give up some big plays. Adding Rakestraw’s speed and athleticism to that group would be a big help in that department and help strengthen an already solid group.