Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas stays at No. 13, adds franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders grab another QB to fit their new offensive coordinator in this Super Bowl Week mock draft.
One thing that all four teams in the NFL championship games had in common is deep and talented defensive lines. These teams built those lines up over time by investing draft and trade capital into that position group and the Raiders would do well to follow suit.
They do so here by grabbing Jordan Jefferson, defensive tackle out of LSU with the 77th overall pick.
Jefferson is a player that we feel will rocket up draft boards after his pro day or combine performance but for now we appreciate that he is available in the 3rd round. The Florida native measures in at 6-2 and 323lbs and he last ran an incredible 4.70 which his in the 99th percentile for his position.
We don’t have official numbers on his vertical or shuttle drill but were looking forward to seeing them when the time comes.
Jefferson’s elite combination of size and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect for the Raiders and he is another member of the Bruce Feldman Freaks List that we love so much. He has a great motor and has great power but the main concerns are about him playing too high and not using his weight with the right leverage. These are things you can coach up and we think he’d look great lining up alongside Tyree Wilson.