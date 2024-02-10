Raiders 7-round mock draft: Las Vegas stays at No. 13, adds franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders grab another QB to fit their new offensive coordinator in this Super Bowl Week mock draft.
If the reports are to be believed then the Raiders were heavily shopping Hunter Renfrow last year and could not find a trade partner due to his contract. That same contract is now weighing heavy on the cap and the Raiders could save a ton of money by releasing him this year, leading us to the need for a crafty slot receiver that can fill his role.
The Raiders receiver group is among the best in the league with Adams, Meyers, and Tucker but you can never have enough talent there so with the 146th pick, the Raiders grab Tahj Washington out of USC. The shifty slot receiver put up big numbers in his senior season with 59 catches for 1,062 yards and 8 touchdowns and was impressive at the Shrine Bowl this month.
Washington is very slight at 5-9 and 177lbs but he has 4.43 speed and great short area quickness when playing in space. He operated as a return man at Memphis and in his early days at USC and could do the same for the Raiders to help him earn a roster spot and more regular playing time.
Though he was not utilized very much as a deep threat with the Trojans, he has the speed to do so and he could provide great cover for Tre Trucker. Washington would fit in great with this offense as a versatile weapon that can also make big plays on special teams.