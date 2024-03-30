Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
As we move through free agency and get closer to the NFL draft, things have slowed down considerably when it comes to NFL teams signing new players, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no different. There are still several high-profile free agents floating out there but it appears that teams may be waiting for the NFL draft before they look to fill their needs through more established players.
As for the Las Vegas Raiders, their big splashes came in the first few days of free agency with the additions of Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew. Since then they have toned things down and going for smaller moves like Adam Butler and Alexander Mattison instead of big money deals to older stars.
The Raiders still have considerable cap space so they can still make moves this offseason but they may be turning their focus to the draft for now with free agency coming back to the forefront in May and June after those rounds of cuts. They addressed a major need on the defensive line, at quarterback, and at running back, but there are still needs along the offensive line and the defensive backfield.
This mock draft focuses on a combination of need and best player as the waiters just may not have enough to jump into the top five and take one of the top quarterbacks. So instead we focus on filling needs and grabbing a quarterback when we don't have to give up draft capital to do so.
With that in mind let's jump into the latest mock draft from Just Blog Baby.