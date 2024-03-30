Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
We wrap up this mock draft with our third offensive line selection and another player who brings a great deal of positional versatility and athleticism to a position group where that is vital. Jarrett Kingston out of USC played mostly left guard for the first years of his career with Washington State, switched over to left tackle for his fourth year, and then played right guard and tackle for USC when he transferred there in 2023.
Kingston measures in at 6-4 and 306lbs with a shorter wingspan than you look for in a tackle so he will be looked at as a guard at the next level despite playing both in college. His athleticism numbers are off the charts as he ran a 5.02 40, jumped 31.5 inches in the vertical, and 111 inches in the broad jump which are all 87-90th percentile performances.
His best event was the bench press during his pro day as he put up 36 reps to show off his impressive strength.
There are concerns with his balance and technique but he has the athletic tools for a solid foundation and coaching can build on that to polish another hidden gem. His future in the NFL is at either guard position and he can immediately provide cover there and if absolutely needed he can play tackle as well with 600+ snaps under his belt there.