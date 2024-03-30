Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
This is the first time I have personally mocked an offensive tackle to the Raiders but the more I look at it the more it makes sense. There will likely be a run on QBs in the top-10 and the Raiders may miss out on that elite group, so it makes sense to improve the situation for Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, or a QB to be named later.
In order to do so, the Raiders need to improve their offensive line and they do that here by grabbing Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State. Fuaga is an elite player who has great size at 6-6 and 324lbs. He performed well at the NFL Combine and showed incredible athleticism with a broad jump and vertical in the 90th percentile for the position.
The only concern about Fuaga is that his arms and wingspan are on the shorter side for the position and that may hurt him against some of the longer pass rushers in the NFL. He makes up for that with his athleticism, intelligence, and aggressive approach to the game and he can come in right away to start for the Raiders.
There is also the option of playing him at right guard initially and rolling with Thayer Munford at right tackle because of his experience. Either way he would be a big upgrade and would also fill an immediate need for the team unless they are 100% confident in Munford as the answer at right tackle.