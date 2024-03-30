Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
Cornerback is another need for the Raiders as they need a reliable number two guy opposite Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs in the slot. Jakorian Bennett is likely penciled in for that role right now but he struggled last year and some competition is needed to bring out the best in both him and the incoming rookie.
That rookie is Max Melton out of Rutgers who has plenty of athletic ability and experience as well.
Melton measures in at 5-11 and 187lbs which is on the smaller side for the position but he makes up for it by being a tremendous athlete that can make plays all over the field. He ran very well with a 4.39 40 and had vertical and broad jumps in the 94th and 99th percentile respectively. He has the speed to keep up with any receiver in the NFL and can use that elite athleticism to compete for jump balls with the best of them.
The Jersey native spent 4 years at Rutgers as a starter and has improved year over year with his QB rating when targeted dropping considerably every season and ending at 65.7 in 2023. He is a ballhawk with 8 interceptions since 2021 and he plays with great aggression and physicality despite his size.
Melton brings a great attitude and motor to the position and as we know, Antonio Pierce needs cornerbacks that are not afraid to mix it up. He will need to clean up some technique issues and understanding of zone coverages but he has all the physical tools you look for in an elite cover corner.