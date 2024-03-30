Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
The Raiders were unable to bring back Josh Jacobs so the number one back in Las Vegas is now third year guy Zamir White who finished the season strong but has not put together a full 17 games. White made the loss of Jacobs sting a little less but we still don’t know for sure that he is the man for the job moving forward.
The Raiders also brought in Alexander Mattison for $1.65 million guaranteed but that should not impact their decision to draft a back in the middle rounds.
So in a running back class that looks deep on paper and the position being devalued in general, the Raiders use the 112th overall pick on a big back with plenty of speed to burn as well. Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin is a workhorse back in every sense of the word as he measures in at 6-1 and 235lbs but still ran a 4.40 40.
That is exactly what White ran at the combine despite being 20lbs lighter so this is a fearsome combo.
Allen also did 26 reps on the bench press which is elite for a running back so we know he brings great physicality to the position as well. He was the lead back in Wisconsin the last three years and racked up 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns on 600 carries for just under 5.8 yards per rush. He was used a bit more in the passing game in 2023 with 28 catches so he has some versatility as well.
Allen would be a great addition immediately as a power short-yardage back and could eventually become the number-one guy in Las Vegas if he outplays White. After this pick, the Raiders make a trade.