Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
We were originally slotted to pick at 148 but made a trade down with Green Bay in exchange for picks 169, 202, and 219 to load up at the backend of the draft. With the 169th pick in the draft, we grab a player who does not fill a massive need but is a position where depth is a concern behind the two starters Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.
That pick is Tommy Eichenberg out of Ohio State who was a tackling machine over the last two seasons, racking up 200 takedowns over that span. He is a bit undersized at 6-2 and 233lbs and does not flash as an athlete, but he is an intelligent and tough player who sounds bit like current starter Spillane.
Eichenberg is a great run defender and he shows great instincts in coverage which is what you look for in a modern linebacker. He is just fast and athletic enough to make plays in the box and we could see him hold up well in coverage against tight ends. He would be a great fit in this defense as a depth piece and he could be ready to take over the starting spot within a couple years.