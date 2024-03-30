Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
With another of the picks received from the Green Bay Packers, we fill a position where the need is more for depth than for a starter thanks to the play of Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps. Moehrig is going to be a Raider for a while ideally and Epps is a free agent after this season so a long-term plan at the position is still needed.
So with the 202nd overall pick, we select Evan Williams out of Oregon to further fill out the defensive backfield. Williams measures in at 5-10 and 200lbs so he is built in the mold of the lighter safeties in the modern era. He ran a solid 40 at 4.6 and showed impressive athleticism in the shuttle, broad jump, and vertical jump to show off his well-rounded ability.
Williams spent 4 years at Fresno State before transferring to Oregon so he has plenty of experience at the college level. He is an adept zone defender and has a natural ability to track the ball and the fluidity to stay with shifty wide receivers. There is also a willingness to provide run support which is critical for the position.
The benefit here is that he can learn under a solid group of safeties and step in when needed.